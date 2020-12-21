UrduPoint.com
Iran To Start Human Trials Of Domestically-Made COVID-19 Vaccine In Coming Days - Official

Muhammad Irfan Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) An Iranian vaccine against coronavirus will move into the human trial stage this week, an infectious diseases expert with the national center for COVID-19 control said Monday.

Fifty-six people will be injected with the Iranian-made vaccine in the first phase of the trials, Minou Mohraz told the Iranian news agency, IRNA.

The Iranian vaccine consists of two shots, which is common among those that already exist. The government plans to import foreign-made vaccines until the Iranian candidate is cleared for use, she added.

Iran has been struggling to contain the spread of the virus, which killed another 191 people in the past 24-hour period, taking the death toll to 53,816. The Iranian president said last week that the country had made it through a third wave of infections.

