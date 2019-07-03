UrduPoint.com
Iran To Start July 7 Enriching Uranium Beyond 3.67% Outlined In Nuclear Deal - Rouhani

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:52 PM

Iran intends to start July 7 enriching its uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level, outlined in the nuclear deal, and it will maintain enrichment at a level that it considers necessary, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Iran intends to start July 7 enriching its uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level, outlined in the nuclear deal, and it will maintain enrichment at a level that it considers necessary, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"On July 7 [uranium] enrichment will no longer be at the 3.67 percent level. We will lay aside compliance with this obligation. We will raise these 3.67 percent to a level that we want and need," Rouhani said, as quoted in the Telegram channel of the Iranian state television.

