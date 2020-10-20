Iran to Start Large-Scale Air Defense Drills on Wednesday - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Iran will launch on October 21 a large-scale air defense exercise, dubbed Guardians of Velayat Sky-99, that will cover more than half of the country's territory, the Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the news agency, the drill is set to involve Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and test-use various types of domestic missile systems, radars and electronic warfare equipment.

The drill aims to improve combat preparedness and consolidate the armed forces' air defense capabilities in simulated real-war conditions, the news agency added.

Air defense drills are held annually in Iran in order to enhance the country's capabilities of protecting its airspace.