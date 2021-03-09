Iran to Start Mass Inoculation of Population With Homegrown COVID Vaccine in May - Reports

Iran will launch the mass inoculation of its citizens against the coronavirus using domestically-developed Coviran vaccine in May, the Tasnim News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing Mohammad Mokhber, the president of Execution of Imam Khomeini's Orders (EIKO)

In early February, the EIKO, which developed the vaccine jointly with the Barekat pharma group, said that the country intended to produce 14 million doses of the vaccine by summer.

According to the official speaking on the sidelines of opening Iran's biggest portable hospital on Tuesday, the middle Eastern country has great potential for the vaccine's mass production.

So far, Iran has launched clinical trials of three homegrown coronavirus vaccines.

In early February, Iran launched the COVID-19 inoculation campaign, using Russian-made Sputnik V. Moreover, the country is set to receive 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization-led COVAX international distribution initiative, import more than 25 million doses from abroad, as well as produce 25 million other doses domestically.