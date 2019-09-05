UrduPoint.com
Iran To Start Third Stage Of Nuclear Obligation Reduction Sept 6 - Rouhani

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:40 AM

Iran to Start Third Stage of Nuclear Obligation Reduction Sept 6 - Rouhani

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Iran will begin the third stage of reducing nuclear obligations on September 6, as the desired results have not been achieved, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday.

"Since we have not achieved the desired results, we will make the third step [to reduce obligations under the nuclear deal] the day after tomorrow," Rouhani said on state television.

He said the third stage of Iran's nuclear obligations reduction stipulated research activity beyond the frameworks of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), adding that the nuclear activity would thus in particular include research of new type of centrifuges.

