Iran to Start Using Centrifuges at Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant November 6 - Rouhani

(@FahadShabbir)

Iran will start using centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, which has been previously banned by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Iran will start using centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, which has been previously banned by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani said.

Under the JCPOA, Iran is supposed to repurpose its Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as a center for the production of stable isotopes, refraining from enriching uranium and leaving Natanz as the only uranium enrichment facility.

"Gas injection at Fordow will start tomorrow," Rouhani said on Tuesday, announcing that Tehran will launch the fourth stage of rolling back its nuclear deal obligations the following day.

The president stressed that all the steps would be made under control of the International Atomic Energy Agency and all the implemented measures would still be reversible.

"As soon as they [JCPOA signatories] return to their commitments, we will suspend gasification," Rouhani said, noting that he is giving the signatories of the nuclear pact two more months for negotiations.

Iran started the third stage of rolling back nuclear obligations under the JCPOA in September. The gradual reduction of the obligations was announced on May 8, the first anniversary of the US' unilateral pullout from the 2015 pact. Tehran then announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.