UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Start Using Centrifuges At Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant November 6 - Rouhani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 01:27 PM

Iran to Start Using Centrifuges at Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant November 6 - Rouhani

Iran will start using centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, which has been previously banned by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Iran will start using centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, which has been previously banned by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani said.

Under the JCPOA, Iran is supposed to repurpose its Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as a center for the production of stable isotopes, refraining from enriching uranium and leaving Natanz as the only uranium enrichment facility.

"Gas injection at Fordow will start tomorrow," Rouhani said on Tuesday, announcing that Tehran will launch the fourth stage of rolling back its nuclear deal obligations the following day.

The president stressed that all the steps would be made under control of the International Atomic Energy Agency and all the implemented measures would still be reversible.

"As soon as they [JCPOA signatories] return to their commitments, we will suspend gasification," Rouhani said, noting that he is giving the signatories of the nuclear pact two more months for negotiations.

Iran started the third stage of rolling back nuclear obligations under the JCPOA in September. The gradual reduction of the obligations was announced on May 8, the first anniversary of the US' unilateral pullout from the 2015 pact. Tehran then announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

Related Topics

Iran Washington Nuclear Tehran May September Gas 2015 All From

Recent Stories

What is that call which shook Captain Safdar who i ..

6 minutes ago

Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) advertises new doctors ..

6 seconds ago

Asian markets trace Wall St records, buoyed by tra ..

8 seconds ago

PM determined to resolve IOK issue: Fayyaz ul Hass ..

1 minute ago

Internet Service Cut Off in Baghdad, Other Provinc ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan dismisses US State Dept's country report ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.