Iran to Start Vaccinating People Over 65 Next Week - National Task Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Iran is going to extend its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to cover those 65 and older next week, a spokesman for Iran's National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus Alireza Raeisi said Monday.

Currently, almost 4,500 people in the nation of 85.5 million have gotten the first dose of vaccine, while over 5,000 are fully vaccinated. The first to get a vaccine were medical workers and people with chronic diseases.

"We are starting vaccination for people over 65 next week, approximately 10 days later we will call on people aged 60 and older to get vaccinated," Alireza Raeisi said, as cited by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

The country's vaccine portfolio includes AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, India's Covaxin, China's Sinopharm and locally made COVIran Barekat.

In the past 24 hours, 12,351 new COVID cases were identified in Iran, with the total of 3,180,042. The pandemic has claimed 83,975 lives, and 2,848,042 people have recovered so far.