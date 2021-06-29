UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Start Vaccinating People Over 65 Next Week - National Task Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:06 AM

Iran to Start Vaccinating People Over 65 Next Week - National Task Force

Iran is going to extend its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to cover those 65 and older next week, a spokesman for Iran's National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus Alireza Raeisi said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Iran is going to extend its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to cover those 65 and older next week, a spokesman for Iran's National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus Alireza Raeisi said Monday.

Currently, almost 4,500 people in the nation of 85.5 million have gotten the first dose of vaccine, while over 5,000 are fully vaccinated. The first to get a vaccine were medical workers and people with chronic diseases.

"We are starting vaccination for people over 65 next week, approximately 10 days later we will call on people aged 60 and older to get vaccinated," Alireza Raeisi said, as cited by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

The country's vaccine portfolio includes AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, India's Covaxin, China's Sinopharm and locally made COVIran Barekat.

In the past 24 hours, 12,351 new COVID cases were identified in Iran, with the total of 3,180,042. The pandemic has claimed 83,975 lives, and 2,848,042 people have recovered so far.

Related Topics

India Iran China Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Not Attending Tokyo Olympic Games - White Ho ..

3 minutes ago

PSDP automation system started for improvement of ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov Discusses Ethiopian Dam Issue With ..

30 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for South Punjab uplift: Ahmad A ..

30 minutes ago

France bans glue trapping of birds after EU court ..

30 minutes ago

Somalia jihadist attack death toll tops 20

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.