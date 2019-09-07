Iran to Stop Depleting Enriched Uranium - Atomic Energy Organization

(@imziishan)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Iran plans to stop depleting enriched uranium as part of its third stage of scaling down its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said Saturday.

"Before scaling down obligations, our top machinery was being used to enrich uranium, the product of which would turn back into natural uranium. This happened automatically. From this moment, this will stop," Kamalvandi at a news conference.