Iran To Stop Giving IAEA Records From Nuclear Facilities - Head Of Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 10:00 PM

Iran to Stop Giving IAEA Records From Nuclear Facilities - Head of Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Iran will no longer be sending records from its nuclear facilities to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as the corresponding agreement on the monitoring of activities has expired, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday.

"The time period given to IAEA ran out several days ago and will not be renewed.

We will no longer provide the agency with any records or information," Qalibaf said, as quoted by Iranian news agency ICANA.

In late February, Tehran agreed to prolong the watchdog's inspections of its nuclear facilities for potential military activity, but in a limited capacity, for three months, after threatening to suspend the monitoring altogether unless the United States lifted its sanctions. In May, Iran agreed to extend the deal for one more month, until this Thursday.

