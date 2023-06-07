Iran to Strengthen Deterrence Potential After US Threats to Use Force - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Tehran will certainly strengthen its nuclear deterrence potential in response to Washington's threats to use force in order to prevent Iran from having nuclear weapons, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday.

"The threat of resorting to force by the US against other governments is against international law, especially the provisions of the United Nations Chapter, and accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to strengthen its deterrence power and protect its right and security," Nasser was quoted by the ministry as saying.

The spokesman urged the US's officials to refrain from making baseless accusations against Iran and to rethink what he called was continuous illegal and failed policy toward Tehran.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his speech at the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee that Iran "cannot and will not" be allowed to have a nuclear weapon, adding that the US will employ any means to ensure that.