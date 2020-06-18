Iran to Strengthen Economic Cooperation With Syria Despite US Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Tehran intends to strengthen its economic cooperation with Damascus despite Washington's imposition of further sanctions against the Syrian government led by President Bashar Assad, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Thursday.

"As before, we will continue our economic cooperation with the strong Syrian people and government, and in spite of sanctions, we will strengthen economic relations," Mousavi said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman called the US sanctions a form of economic terrorism, noting that they will intensify the suffering of the Syrian people amid the ongoing coronavirus disease outbreak.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveiled the 39 new Syria sanctions designations under the Caesar Act that will target people and companies linked to President Assad and members of his family.

The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act was signed into law by US President Donald Trump this past December and targets individuals or companies that cooperate financially with the Assad government.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday evening said that the country and its people will resist all US sanctions as stubbornly as they have resisted terrorism.