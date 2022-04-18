Iran to Strike at Israel in Response to 'Smallest Mistake' - President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Iran will strike at the heart of Israel if it makes even the smallest mistake, President Ebrahim Raisi said in an address to the military on Monday.

"If they make the smallest mistake, our response will be given at the center of the Zionist regime and our Armed Forces won't let them relax," he was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

Raisi said in a speech during an Army Day parade that the Islamic Republic had built up its military capabilities so that the "slightest move" by Israel "will not escape the sharp eyes" of Iran's armed forces and intelligence agencies.

He stressed that Iran would never start a war against the Jewish state but would hold its troops at high readiness as a deterrent in the face of regional and international developments.