UrduPoint.com

Iran To Strike At Israel In Response To 'Smallest Mistake' - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Iran to Strike at Israel in Response to 'Smallest Mistake' - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Iran will strike at the heart of Israel if it makes even the smallest mistake, President Ebrahim Raisi said in an address to the military on Monday.

"If they make the smallest mistake, our response will be given at the center of the Zionist regime and our Armed Forces won't let them relax," he was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

Raisi said in a speech during an Army Day parade that the Islamic Republic had built up its military capabilities so that the "slightest move" by Israel "will not escape the sharp eyes" of Iran's armed forces and intelligence agencies.

He stressed that Iran would never start a war against the Jewish state but would hold its troops at high readiness as a deterrent in the face of regional and international developments.

Related Topics

Army Israel Iran Jew

Recent Stories

Two shot dead, child dies on road

Two shot dead, child dies on road

5 minutes ago
 Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur assures to resolve t ..

Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur assures to resolve traffic issues in DI Khan

5 minutes ago
 SECP organizes awareness session for registered in ..

SECP organizes awareness session for registered intermediaries

6 minutes ago
 Russia broadcasts video of captured 'Britons' dema ..

Russia broadcasts video of captured 'Britons' demanding UK PM negotiate their re ..

6 minutes ago
 Football: CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals res ..

Football: CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals results

6 minutes ago
 New rain spell with thunder/hailstorm enters Hazar ..

New rain spell with thunder/hailstorm enters Hazara division

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.