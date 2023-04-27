Iran to Support Any Agreement on Presidential Candidate in Lebanon - Foreign Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday Tehran will support any agreement leading to the election of a president in Lebanon, which will put an end to the current political crisis in this country.

"We support any agreement that will lead to the election of the President of the Republic of Lebanon and call for help to Beirut, and not to interfere in the internal affairs of Lebanon," Amirabdollahian said at a press conference during his visit to Lebanon.

The minister also urged all parties in Lebanon to speed up the political process and resolve all remaining issues, especially those regarding the election of the country's president.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, in turn, noted that a Saudi Arabia-Iran agreement to resume diplomatic ties will have a positive impact on Lebanon and the entire region.

"We discussed with the Iranian minister the agreement that was reached in China between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and we hope that it will benefit our country .

.. This agreement plays an important role in establishing peace in the region," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Beirut as Lebanon's economy struggles with yet another crisis amid discussions on presidential candidates, on which the Lebanese political forces have not been able to agree since last fall.

The president of Lebanon is elected by the parliament for a six-year term. The main candidate is former Interior Minister Suleiman Frangier, who is supported by the Shiite movements of the country, which supported by Iran. However, his candidacy does not satisfy the Sunni parties, which rely on Saudi Arabia. They see Army Commander Joseph Aoun as a new president. Now, after Iran and Saudi Arabia restored their relations, the chances of electing a president in Lebanon increased.