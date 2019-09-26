UrduPoint.com
Iran To Support UN Headquarters Relocation To Another Country - Rouhani

Thu 26th September 2019

Iran to Support UN Headquarters Relocation to Another Country - Rouhani

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Iran will support the relocation of the UN headquarters from the United States to another country if such an issue is raised, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday.

"Tehran will vote for relocating the UN headquarters from the United States to another country if such an issue is discussed," Rouhani said at a news conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He stressed that Washington has no right to prevent anyone from attending UN events.

More Stories From World

