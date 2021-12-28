UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 12:17 AM

Iran to Support Yemen, Find Solution to Crisis - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The Iranian government will continue to support the Yemeni people and will try to find a political solution to Yemen crisis amid continuous conflict with Houthi rebels, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

"As always, we advise searching for a political decision as the only way to put an end to Yemen's crisis. We support defenseless people of Yemen for their oppressed voices to be heard. We will try to find the solution to the Yemen crisis as soon as possible," Khatibzadeh said at a weekly foreign ministry press conference.

Yemen has been engulfed by an armed conflict between government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen. The conflict has created one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world.

