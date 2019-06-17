UrduPoint.com
Iran To Surpass Uranium Stockpile Deal Limit From June 27: Nuclear Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 02:01 PM

Iran to surpass uranium stockpile deal limit from June 27: nuclear official

Iran will surpass the uranium stockpile limit set under the nuclear deal agreed with world powers from June 27, a top official said Monday on state television

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Iran will surpass the uranium stockpile limit set under the nuclear deal agreed with world powers from June 27, a top official said Monday on state television.

"Today the countdown to pass the 300 kilogrammes reserve of enriched uranium has started and in 10 days time we will pass this limit," Iran's atomic energy organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said at a press conference broadcast live.

