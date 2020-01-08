UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Take All Necessary Actions Against Any US Use Of Force - Envoy To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:10 AM

Iran to Take All Necessary Actions Against Any US Use of Force - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iran will take all necessary and proportionate actions against any threat or use of force, Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said in a letter addressed to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council.

"Accordingly, in conformity with international law and in exercising its inherent right to self-defense, Iran will take all necessary and proportionate measures against any threat or use of force," Ravanchi said on Tuesday.

Ravanchi also called on the Security Council to strongly condemn the US threats and policies and hold the country accountable for its "wrongful" acts. Earlier, Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at two bases in Iraq housing US troops in response to the assassination of Iranian commander Qesem Soleimani.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Iraq All Housing

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Dubai Council’s first ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Police deploy ‘Vehicle of Hope’ in cor ..

8 hours ago

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

8 hours ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

9 hours ago

Solemn ceremony for Iran general turns tragic

8 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan orders removal of encro ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.