Iran To Take Another Step Away From Nuclear Commitments Soon - Diplomat

Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

Iran to Take Another Step Away From Nuclear Commitments Soon - Diplomat

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Iran will soon take another step to scale down commitments it made under the nuclear deal with world powers, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday.

Iran has been breaching the pact's limits on nuclear activities step by step since May, a year after the United States ditched the 2015 deal and reinforced economic sanctions on Tehran.

"In the final days [of the 60-day ultimatum it gave to other signatories] we will make a decision about what step we should take," Araghchi was cited as saying on the government's website.

Iran has ratcheted up nuclear enrichment and restarted centrifuges at an underground facility in Fordo in order to put pressure on the European parties to the deal who Tehran has accused of failing to shield it from US sanctions.

