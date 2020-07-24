TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Iran will take relevant measures after studying details of the interception of an airliner that was heading for Lebanon, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

On Thursday, media reported that several people had been injured after the Iranian passenger plane was forced to land, trying to avoid a collision with two fighter jets that tried to intercept it. Initially, it was reported that the jets belonged to the Israeli Air Force, but later Iranian media said that these were US fighters.

"The details of this incident are being studied. After gathering the data, political and legal measures will be taken," Mousavi said in a statement on late Thursday.

The diplomat added that the Iranian envoy to the United Nations had told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Tehran would hold the United States responsible for any incident related to this plane during its return flight. The same message was delivered to the Swiss ambassador to Iran, who is representing the US interests in the Islamic Republic.