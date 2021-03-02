UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Take Note Of COVID Vaccination Level In Nations While Resuming Tourism - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:19 PM

Iran to Take Note of COVID Vaccination Level in Nations While Resuming Tourism - Ministry

Tehran will take into account the level of vaccination against the coronavirus in other countries when deciding to resume international tourism, the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts told Sputnik on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Tehran will take into account the level of vaccination against the coronavirus in other countries when deciding to resume international tourism, the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"As of now, the initial stage of vaccination is underway in a significant number of the countries, there is no large-scale international cooperation in the field of tourism.

However, as the level of vaccination reaches an acceptable percentage, we will begin the implementation of joint programs and tourist exchange with these countries in accordance with the developed protocols," the ministry said.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, foreign tourism in Iran dropped to almost nil. In late February, the middle Eastern country suspended the entry of arrivals from 32 countries that it considers to be an export hazard of COVID-19 and new virus variants.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Tehran February From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif get permission to cas ..

1 minute ago

Three gamblers held in sargodha

1 minute ago

MNAs card mandatory for Senate elections: Qasim Kh ..

1 minute ago

Two kite sellers held in sialkot

1 minute ago

Rs 479.238 billion released for social sector upli ..

4 minutes ago

German exports to Britain slump 30% on Brexit, pan ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.