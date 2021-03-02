Iran to Take Note of COVID Vaccination Level in Nations While Resuming Tourism - Ministry

Tehran will take into account the level of vaccination against the coronavirus in other countries when deciding to resume international tourism, the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts told Sputnik on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Tehran will take into account the level of vaccination against the coronavirus in other countries when deciding to resume international tourism, the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"As of now, the initial stage of vaccination is underway in a significant number of the countries, there is no large-scale international cooperation in the field of tourism.

However, as the level of vaccination reaches an acceptable percentage, we will begin the implementation of joint programs and tourist exchange with these countries in accordance with the developed protocols," the ministry said.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, foreign tourism in Iran dropped to almost nil. In late February, the middle Eastern country suspended the entry of arrivals from 32 countries that it considers to be an export hazard of COVID-19 and new virus variants.