UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Take Revenge On US Over Killing Of Soleimani - President Rouhani

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:59 AM

Iran to Take Revenge on US Over Killing of Soleimani - President Rouhani

Iran will take revenge on the United States over the assassination of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Iran will take revenge on the United States over the assassination of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC's elite Quds Force which is mainly responsible for extraterritorial military, was killed by the US strike.

The US Department of Defense said that the strikes had been carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump and were aimed at "deterring future Iranian attack plans."

"Undoubtedly, the great Iranian nation and other freedom-loving countries in the region will avenge the United States for its terrible crime," Rouhani said in a statement.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Trump United States

Recent Stories

Firing claims one life in Gujranwala

2 minutes ago

Fitness tests of centrally contracted players next ..

14 minutes ago

Israeli Defense Minister Calls Emergency Meeting A ..

5 minutes ago

UN Rapporteur Says Soleimani's Targeted Killing 'M ..

5 minutes ago

Speeding dumper crushes motorcyclist in Karachi

5 minutes ago

Four killed in Sri Lanka military plane crash

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.