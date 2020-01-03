Iran to Take Revenge on US Over Killing of Soleimani - President Rouhani

Iran will take revenge on the United States over the assassination of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Iran will take revenge on the United States over the assassination of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC's elite Quds Force which is mainly responsible for extraterritorial military, was killed by the US strike.

The US Department of Defense said that the strikes had been carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump and were aimed at "deterring future Iranian attack plans."

"Undoubtedly, the great Iranian nation and other freedom-loving countries in the region will avenge the United States for its terrible crime," Rouhani said in a statement.