UrduPoint.com

Iran To Take Serious Part In Vienna JCPOA Negotiations - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 09:00 PM

Iran to Take Serious Part in Vienna JCPOA Negotiations - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Despite the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, Tehran will be seriously involved in the Vienna negotiations over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program on November 29, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Friday.

The minister had a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday. The statemen discussed the forthcoming negotiations on the JCPOA revival and lifting US sanctions against Iran in Vienna.

"Despite a breach of the agreement between the United States of America and three European states on the JCPOA, we will seriously and with a good faith participate in the Vienna negotiations and we want a good and verifiable agreement," the Iranian Foreign Ministry quoted Amir-Abdollahian.

The minister emphasized that it was possible to reach a solid agreement very soon if other parties return to their full commitments and lift sanctions against Iran.

The United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France and Iran signed the JCPOA in 2015. The nuclear deal was a guarantee that Tehran will not develop nuclear weapons by restricting the Iranian nuclear program. In exchange, parties to the agreement offered to lift sanctions against Iran. In 2018, the US withdrew from the agreement, provoking Iran to gradually draw back from commitments on the limitations of the nuclear program.

The sixth round of negotiations on the JCPOA was finished in Vienna in June. The seventh round will begin on November 29. Permanent Representative of Russia to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said the deal is almost sealed and only political issues regarding the US commitment to the deal were to be discussed. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in October that the US was ready to conduct faithful negotiations with Iran on the nuclear deal.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear White House France Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States June October November 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

7 minutes ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s larg ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s largest solar power plant

37 minutes ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to devel ..

Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to develop economic, trade ties betwee ..

2 hours ago
 Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Duba ..

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in r ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.