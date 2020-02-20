UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Tell Dutch, Austrian Foreign Ministers About EU Failure To Save JCPOA - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 04:00 AM

Iran to Tell Dutch, Austrian Foreign Ministers About EU Failure to Save JCPOA - Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Iran will stress the EU inability to prevent the collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - known as the Iran nuclear deal - during the upcoming talks with the foreign ministers of Austria and the Netherlands, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

According to Mousavi, the Dutch and Austrian foreign ministers will visit Tehran next week.

"In the talks with the two European ministers, apart from examining the bilateral relations and the exchange of views about the major international and regional issues, the Islamic Republic of Iran's criticism of Europe's inaction on carrying out its commitments under the JCPOA as well as their (Europeans') passiveness in the face of the imposition of extraterritorial US law will be emphasized," Mousavi said on Wednesday, as quoted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

He added that Iran would also point out that the security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz could be ensured only via collective efforts of the regional nations.

The Iran nuclear deal was undermined in May 2018 by the decision of US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the agreement and reinstate sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

In May 2019, Iran started to gradually reduce its commitments to maintain the peaceful nature of its nuclear program under the JCPOA. The government announced last month that it was discontinuing all remaining obligations under the deal, but said it would return to full compliance if sanctions were lifted. In the meantime, Tehran pledged to continue cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Europe Nuclear Visit Trump Tehran Austria Netherlands May 2018 2019 All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives female permanent deleg ..

3 hours ago

Chairman Senate for enhancing parliamentary cooper ..

4 hours ago

Quaid-e-Azam University among top Pakistani varsit ..

4 hours ago

UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead to Develop ..

4 hours ago

Seoul Court Extends Jail Term for Ex-President Lee ..

4 hours ago

Mandatory replacement of tula with grams in UAE pe ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.