Iran To Transfer Ukrainian Jet Crash Black Boxes To Ukraine - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

Iran to Transfer Ukrainian Jet Crash Black Boxes to Ukraine - Ambassador

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Iran will transfer the flight recorders from the ill-fated Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight to Ukraine and possibly France if additional expertise is required, Ukrainian Ambassador to Canada Andriy Shevchenko said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Iran confirms it has agreed to transfer the #PS752 black boxes to Ukraine and (if additional expertise needed) on to France, [according to] Farhad Parvaresh, Iran's Representative to [International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)], at the ICAO Council session in Montreal. Ukraine welcomes Iran's decision," the ambassador said via Twitter.

The location of the download of the black boxes has long been a source of contention between Iran and the grieving nations - Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Germany, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom - that comprise the International Coordination and Response Group.

Iran's aviation agency has the authority to download the data at a location of its choosing because it is heading the probe, according to international guidelines.

Canada has said that Iran lacks the expertise to perform the download, which has been complicated by problems with the black boxes that are damaged and may require US parts. However, the United States maintains a strict sanctions regime against Iran, which may stymie the delivery of the parts to the Islamic Republic.

International Coordination and Response Group has repeatedly pressed Iran to transfer the black boxes to France, which according to the group, has the technical capacity to effectively conduct such an investigation citing Annex 13 of the ICAO charter that states that the download must be performed without delay.

UIA flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport claiming the lives of 167 passengers - mostly Canadian and Iranian passengers - and 9 Ukrainian crew members.

