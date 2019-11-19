UrduPoint.com
Iran To Unblock Internet Once 'abuse' Stops: Government

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:23 PM

Iran to unblock internet once 'abuse' stops: government

The Iranian government said Tuesday it will unblock the internet only when authorities are sure it will not be abused during violent demonstrations against a petrol price hike

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Iranian government said Tuesday it will unblock the internet only when authorities are sure it will not be abused during violent demonstrations against a petrol price hike.

The Islamic republic has been largely offline since the internet restrictions were imposed the day after the nationwide demonstrations broke out on Friday.

"Many professions and banks... have faced problems, and we have been trying to solve this," government spokesman Ali Rabiei said, quoted by semi-official news agency ISNA.

"The internet will come back gradually in some provinces where there are assurances the internet will not be abused," he said.

"We understand that people have faced difficulties... but the bigger concern under the current circumstances is maintaining the country's peace and stability."Demonstrations broke out in Iran on Friday after it was announced the price of petrol would be raised by as much as 200 percent in the sanctions-hit country.

