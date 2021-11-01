UrduPoint.com

Iran To Unveil Date Of New Round Of Nuclear Talks In Vienna This Week - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:32 PM

Iran to Unveil Date of New Round of Nuclear Talks in Vienna This Week - Foreign Ministry

Tehran will announce the date of resuming the Vienna-hosted nuclear talks this week after consulting all parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), primarily China, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Tehran will announce the date of resuming the Vienna-hosted nuclear talks this week after consulting all parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), primarily China, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

"We and Beijing are holding very close consultations, and the date (announced) in Brussels was not final, because Iran wanted to consult all parties, including Beijing, and the date will be finalized this week," Khatibzadeh said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said last week that the Vienna talks would resume by the end of November. Washington, in turn, said that considered it possible to quickly reach a deal to revive the 2015 agreement.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal, which fell through after Washington's unilateral withdrawal and Tehran's retaliating actions. The sixth round of talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock.

Related Topics

Iran China Washington Nuclear Vienna Brussels Beijing Tehran April June November 2015 All Agreement

Recent Stories

Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citiz ..

Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citizenship Declaration’

20 minutes ago
 UAE receives international praise for efforts to c ..

UAE receives international praise for efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic

20 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29 England Vs. Sri Lanka, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29 England Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

37 minutes ago
 realme Flexes its Muscles with a Killer Line-up of ..

Realme Flexes its Muscles with a Killer Line-up of realme GT Master Edition and ..

40 minutes ago
 Asad Umar reviews progress of GB Development Plan

Asad Umar reviews progress of GB Development Plan

3 minutes ago
 Shahram felicitates newly inducted cabinet members ..

Shahram felicitates newly inducted cabinet members

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.