Iran to Unveil Date of New Round of Nuclear Talks in Vienna This Week - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Tehran will announce the date of resuming the Vienna-hosted nuclear talks this week after consulting all parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), primarily China, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

"We and Beijing are holding very close consultations, and the date (announced) in Brussels was not final, because Iran wanted to consult all parties, including Beijing, and the date will be finalized this week," Khatibzadeh said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said last week that the Vienna talks would resume by the end of November. Washington, in turn, said that considered it possible to quickly reach a deal to revive the 2015 agreement.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal, which fell through after Washington's unilateral withdrawal and Tehran's retaliating actions. The sixth round of talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock.