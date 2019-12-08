Iran to Unveil New Generation of Uranium Enrichment Centrifuges Soon - Senior Official

(@imziishan)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) Iran is preparing to present a new generation of centrifuges used to enrich uranium, the deputy head of the Islamic Republic's Atomic Energy Organization was reported as saying Saturday.

"In the near future we will unveil a new generation of centrifuges," Ali Asghar Zarean was quoted as saying by Iran's Tasnim news agency.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced in November that Iran would soon start injecting uranium gas into a thousand centrifuges as the country limits its commitments made under a nuclear deal in 2015.