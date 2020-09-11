UrduPoint.com
Iran To Use COVID-19 Vote Experience To Conduct 2021 Presidential Election - Minister

Iran will utilize the experience of conducting an electoral campaign in the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic when conducting the 2021 presidential vote, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said on Friday

Fazli's statement comes amid the second round of parliamentary elections taking place on Friday. The first round took place on February 21, on the third day after the authorities announced the spread of the COVID-19 infection in Iran, while the second, which should have been held on April 17 to determine candidates for 10 parliamentary seats, was reportedly postponed due to the pandemic.

"We will analyze flaws [during the election campaign] and draw relevant conclusions to conduct the 2021 presidential election in the best possible way," Fazli said live on the Iranian state-run IRINN broadcaster, when commenting on the ongoing and upcoming votes.�

The presidential election in Iran is set to be held on June 18, 2021, according to the interior ministry.

