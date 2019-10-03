UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Welcome Saudi Arabia's Policy Change

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:32 PM

Iran to welcome Saudi Arabia's policy change

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran will welcome Saudi Arabia's change of policy "with open arms," Press TV reported on Thursday

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran will welcome Saudi Arabia's change of policy "with open arms," Press tv reported on Thursday.

"We have always said that we seek understanding with our neighbors and we are not after tensions," Zarif was quoted as saying.

"If the Saudi government comes to the conclusion that it cannot provide its security through arms purchases and moves towards (convergence in) the region, it will definitely be met with Iran's open arms," he said.

Iranian officials said over past week that they have received messages from the Saudi officials for political solutions to their mutual problems.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said that "there has always been a chance to solve these problems (with Saudi Arabia) through dialogue."

