Iran To Work With Centrifuges Beyond Nuclear Deal - Government Agency

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:46 PM

Iran to Work With Centrifuges Beyond Nuclear Deal - Government Agency

Iran will work with a number of centrifuges beyond the nuclear deal as part of a third stage of scaling down its obligations under the agreement, Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019)

According to Kamalvandi, Iran is already using 20 centrifuges IR-4 to enrich uranium instead of 10 expected under a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran has already began equipping a system of 20 more advanced centrifuges IR-6 with gas and is planning to increase their number to 30, the spokesman told a press conference, as quoted in the government's Telegram blog.

"The country can bring the uranium enrichment level up to 20 percent and much more," Kamalvandi said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

However, according to the spokesman, while Iran can bring the enrichment level to the weapon-grade stage, it does not intend to.

