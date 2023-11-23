Open Menu

Iran Top Diplomat Meets Hezbollah Chief In Lebanon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has met with Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, which has traded deadly cross-border fire with Israel since the start of the Gaza war, the Lebanese movement said Thursday

Since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, the border between Lebanon and Israel has witnessed escalating exchanges of fire, primarily involving Israel and the Hezbollah, along with Palestinian groups.

The clashes have raised fears of a broader conflagration.

In a statement, Hezbollah said Amir-Abdollahian and Nasrallah "reviewed the latest developments in Palestine, Lebanon and the region, and... the efforts made to end the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip".

Amir-Abdollahian, who warned on Wednesday that the war could spiral out of control, left Beirut for Doha after their meeting, Iran's Nour news agency reported.

Hezbollah said on Thursday morning that it fired 48 Katyusha rockets at a military base at Ein Zeitim, near the town of Safed in northern Israel, about 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border.

It said it also carried out at least 10 other attacks on Israeli positions near the frontier, and claimed to have caused casualties.

The Israeli army shelled several locations in southern Lebanon in response, said Lebanon's National News Agency.

Hezbollah says it has been acting in support of Hamas since the Palestinian movement's October 7 attacks on Israel.

In Tehran, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi argued that Israel had failed to reach its objectives in the war and that "the Palestinian people and resistance won a great victory", the official IRNA news agency reported.

