Iran Treats Afghanistan's Security As Its Own - Parliament Speaker's Aide

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 01:49 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Tehran believes that the situation in Afghanistan directly affects its own security and therefore endorses the UN actions aimed at establishing peace and stability in the war-torn country, Special Assistant to the President of the Islamic Parliament of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Tuesday.

"We consider the security of Afghanistan as our own security and region's... We support any UN action to establish security, peace and prosperity in this important neighboring country," Amir Abdollahian said at his meeting with Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Deborah Lyons, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

The politician added that the US military presence impeded the Afghan peace process.

"Unfortunately, the United States is taking advantage of the situation in Afghanistan.

While the US pretends the support of the peace process, some US troops are smuggling drugs from Bagram Airport," Amir Abdollahian said.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban � made possible after the Taliban reached a landmark deal with the US in February � began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12. The negotiations, however, did not help reduce the hostilities.

On October 3, Moscow hosted the trilateral consultations on Afghanistan. Russian, Iranian and Indian delegations discussed the political and military situation in Afghanistan. The sides reaffirmed their willingness to promote a peaceful settlement to the situation in Afghanistan with an end to establish this country as a peaceful, independent and self-sufficient state free of terrorism and drug trafficking.

