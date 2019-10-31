UrduPoint.com
Iran-Turkey Cooperation Guarantees Regional Peace - Iranian President Rouhani

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:28 PM

Positive Iran-Turkey ties could contribute to ensuring peace, security and stability in the region, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a congratulatory message to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Turkey's Republic Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Positive Iran-Turkey ties could contribute to ensuring peace, security and stability in the region, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a congratulatory message to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Turkey's Republic Day.

"Regional developments in the past decade and the significant role of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkey in resolving the issues have shown that the two neighboring countries' cooperation can have a determining role in guaranteeing peace and security and stability in regional states," the message published on Wednesday read.

Rouhani underscored the historical and fraternal relations between the two republics, and hailed the recently established councils and committees in the economic, trade and agricultural sectors.

Iran and Turkey have been Primary players in the Syrian conflict and have maintained close cooperation despite having differing � sometimes opposing � interests.

Turkey celebrated the 96th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic on Tuesday. President Erdogan and much of Turkish leadership marked the day by visiting the mausoleum of the republic's founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara.

