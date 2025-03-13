Open Menu

Iran, Turkey Discuss Pathways To Reach $30 Billion Trade Goal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Iranian and Turkish trade delegations have reviewed the implementation of a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation and explored mechanisms to achieve the target of $30 billion in trade.

Reza Masroor, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of Free Trade Zones, led a delegation to Turkey to enhance cooperation in free trade zones. The delegation met with Turkish Trade Ministry officials to assess joint projects and investment opportunities.

Masroor’s visit also included a tour of Istanbul’s free trade zone and meetings with Turkish traders and business figures.

Following the discussions, Turkey’s Trade Ministry issued a statement on X, outlining the key topics addressed during the meetings. The ministry said that the Iranian delegation met with Mustafa Tuzcu, Turkey’s deputy trade minister.

The talks centered on implementing agreements reached at the eighth meeting of the Iran-Turkey High Council for Cooperation, particularly in the realm of free trade zones and special economic areas.

Turkey also reiterated its commitment to enhancing economic ties through trade and investment, in line with the $30 billion trade goal set by the countries’ presidents.

