Iran, Turkey Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation In Syria After Russia-Turkey Memo- Tehran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:50 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, have discussed the situation in Syria's north in light of Moscow-Ankara agreement, as well as the upcoming meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which will happen later in October, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministers met on Thursday in Baku.

"During this meeting, the sides have discussed bilateral relations, the current situation in Syria's north, the Astana process, the convocation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and some other topics of interest," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adopted on Tuesday a memorandum to resolve the situation on the Syrian-Turkish border in light of Ankara's offensive targeting the Kurdish militia. Under the document, Russian military police and Syrian border guards will facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile zone on the border within 150 hours starting from Wednesday.

