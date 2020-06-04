UrduPoint.com
Iran, Turkey Reopen Key Border Crossing For Trade After 3 Months Of Hiatus Over COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:18 PM

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :After three months of closure of the key border crossing of Bazargan in the northwest of Iran over COVID-19 pandemic, Iran and Turkey opened the gate for trade exchanges on Thursday, the spokesperson for the Iranian Customs Administration announced.

The Bazargan border crossing reopened at 10:30 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) on Thursday, Ruhollah Latifi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

He said that Iranian and Turkish trucks are allowed to pass through the border point on the condition that the health protocols agreed between the two sides are respected.

Last week, Iranian and Turkish presidents discussed reopening of air and land borders between the two countries as novel coronavirus infections and fatality have taken downward trends on both sides of border.

According to the report, the closure of borders between Iran and Turkey over the past three months has caused a decline of 70 percent in trade between the two countries compared to the corresponding period last year.

