Iran, Turkey, Russia, Syria Meeting Being Prepared, No Preconditions Appropriate - Lavrov

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Preparations for a ministerial meeting of Iran, Turkey, Russia and Syria are underway, no preconditions are appropriate, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

The date, place and parameters of the quadripartite meeting of the foreign ministers are now being agreed upon, the minister said.

"Our position is very simple: any preconditions can hardly be appropriate," Lavrov told reporters during his visit to Uzbekistan.