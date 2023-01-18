Iran, Turkey to Implement Strategic Cooperation Plan Soon - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Tehran and Ankara intend to implement a comprehensive strategic cooperation plan as soon as possible, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday.

"One of the main topics of our conversation was the focus on the speedy implementation of a comprehensive plan of strategic cooperation between Iran and Turkey," Amirabdollahian said during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Iranian diplomat also noted that during the hour-and-a-half-long conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, they discussed bilateral cooperation in the fields of security and counter-terrorism, as well as the preparations for the upcoming visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Ankara.