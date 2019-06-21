Iran TV shows 'debris' of downed US drone

Iran's state television broadcast images Friday of what it said was debris from a downed US drone recovered inside its territorial waters

The television broadcast a short clip of a Revolutionary Guards general answering questions in front of some of the debris he said had been recovered after Thursday's missile strike.

"The debris was floating.

We recovered it from the sea inside our territorial waters," said the general, whom the television did not identify.

He said other parts of the wreckage had sunk.

The television said the footage was shot at a Revolutionary Guards base, without specifying where.

The downing of the drone -- which Washington insists was over international waters but Tehran says was within its airspace -- has seen tensions between the two countries spike further after a series of attacks on tankers the US has blamed on Iran.