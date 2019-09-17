UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran, UK Discuss Situation In Yemen Amid Drone Attacks On Saudi Arabia - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:03 PM

Iran, UK Discuss Situation in Yemen Amid Drone Attacks on Saudi Arabia - Foreign Ministry

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and his UK counterpart, Dominic Raab, held phone talks to discuss the crisis in Yemen amid recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities and the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and his UK counterpart, Dominic Raab, held phone talks to discuss the crisis in Yemen amid recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities and the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, a drone attack on Saudi Aramco made the Saudi Arabian national oil company shut down its Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, thus cutting the net oil output more than in half. Although the responsibility was claimed by the military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, the United States has put the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted the accusation.

"The two sides have discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly in Yemen, and also the situation regarding the implementation of the nuclear agreement, consular issues and bilateral relations," the ministry said in a press release.

Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have been regularly exchanging attacks since 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action in Yemen. The Yemeni armed conflict between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2011.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union in 2015. It stipulated that Tehran significantly limit its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related international sanctions. In May 2018, Washington announced unilaterally withdrawing from the deal and imposing sanctions on Iran, to which Tehran responded a year later by pledging to gradually abandon its own commitments under the deal.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear Yemen France European Union Company Oil Saudi Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States May Sunday 2015 2018 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Kainat and Aliya lead PCB Blasters to thrilling on ..

6 minutes ago

Asif, Nawaz thwart Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s victory ..

12 minutes ago

Afghan President Announces Intention to Hold Elect ..

3 minutes ago

PWPA chairperson meets victim of domestic violence ..

3 minutes ago

Sui Gas line for Lakar Mandi Havelian inaugurated

3 minutes ago

DPO Abbottabad transferred

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.