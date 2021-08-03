UrduPoint.com

Iran Ultraconservative Raisi Inaugurated As President

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:51 PM

Ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi was Tuesday inaugurated as president of Iran, a country whose hopes of shaking off a dire economic crisis hinges on reviving a nuclear deal with world powers

Tehran (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi was Tuesday inaugurated as president of Iran, a country whose hopes of shaking off a dire economic crisis hinges on reviving a nuclear deal with world powers.

"Following the people's choice, I task the wise, indefatigable, experienced and popular Hojatoleslam Ebrahim Raisi as president of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote in a decree read out by his chief of staff.

