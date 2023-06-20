UrduPoint.com

Iran, UN Discuss Cooperation To Provide Assistance To Afghan People - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Iran's special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi met with UN Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Markus Potzel on Tuesday to discuss expanding cooperation between Tehran and the United Nations to help the people of Afghanistan, Iranian media reported.

The parties also discussed issues of mutual interest, including the migration of Afghans and the promotion of stability in the region, the IRIB news agency reported.

The report noted that about 6 million Afghans currently live in Iran, while two-thirds of the Afghan population needs humanitarian assistance.

An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power in the fall 2021 alongside the hasty withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government. The Taliban takeover triggered economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.

