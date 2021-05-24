UrduPoint.com
Iran, UN Nuclear Monitor Extend Inspection Deal Till June

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:44 PM

The UN nuclear watchdog and Iran on Monday said an agreement to monitor Tehran's activities would be extended by a month till June 24, as world powers hold talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The UN nuclear watchdog and Iran on Monday said an agreement to monitor Tehran's activities would be extended by a month till June 24, as world powers hold talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

Global powers have been meeting in Vienna since early April in a bid to bring Washington back to the deal -- which the US left in 2018.

The withdrawal under then president Donald Trump and re-imposition of sanctions led to Iran stepping up its nuclear activities.

Iran in late February limited the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s access to nuclear sites it has been monitoring as part of the 2015 deal.

A three-month agreement reached on February 21 allowing some inspections to continue was extended by another month, the IAEA announced.

"The verification and the monitoring activities that we agreed will continue as they are now for one month expiring on June 24th, 2021," IAEA director general Rafael Grossi told a news conference.

Tehran has also agreed that information collected so far by agency equipment in Iran would not be erased, he added.

