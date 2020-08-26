UrduPoint.com
Iran, UN Nuclear Watchdog To Issue Joint Statement 'Within Hours' - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Iran, UN Nuclear Watchdog to Issue Joint Statement 'Within Hours' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are expected to release a joint statement that was agreed during the visit of the UN nuclear watchdog's chief, Rafael Grossi, to Iran, Iranian Nournews media outlet reported Wednesday citing an unnamed official.

According to the official quoted by the website, the statement will reflect "Iran's principled views and the Agency's considerations."

Grossi's visit to Iran came after the IAEA's board of Governors adopted in June a resolution introduced by France, Germany and the United Kingdom that calls on Iran to enable the agency's inspectors' access to two of its energy and nuclear facilities due to alleged unregistered activities there.

