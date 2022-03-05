UrduPoint.com

Iran, UN Watchdog Agree Approach To Resolve Nuclear Issues

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Iran, UN watchdog agree approach to resolve nuclear issues

Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency said Saturday after talks in Tehran that they agreed on an approach to resolve issues crucial in efforts to revive the country's 2015 nuclear deal

Tehran, March 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency said Saturday after talks in Tehran that they agreed on an approach to resolve issues crucial in efforts to revive the country's 2015 nuclear deal.

The announcement came shortly before Russia said it would seek guarantees from the United States before it backs the deal, potentially scuppering hopes an agreement could be wrapped up quickly.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the UN agency and Iran "did have a number of important matters that we needed... to resolve", but that they had now "decided to try a practical, pragmatic approach" to overcome them.

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran president Mohammed Eslami said the two sides had come to the "conclusion that some documents which need to be exchanged between the IAEA and the Iranian organisation should be exchanged" by May 22.

Grossi's visit to Tehran comes after Britain, one of the parties to parallel talks on the deal in Vienna, indicated an agreement was close.

The 2015 nuclear deal has been hanging by a thread since then US president Donald Trump pulled out in 2018 and reimposed sweeping sanctions, including on Iran's vital oil and gas exports.

The landmark accord was aimed at guaranteeing Tehran could not develop a nuclear weapon -- something it has always denied wanting to do.

Iran said this week that it was ready to raise its crude exports to pre-sanctions levels within one to two months of a deal being signed.

The next few days are widely seen as a decisive point for negotiations on reviving the accord formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

"We are close," British delegation head Stephanie Al-Qaq said Friday.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Iran Russia Nuclear Oil Visit Trump Vienna Tehran United States Turkish Lira May Gas 2015 2018 From Agreement Weapon

Recent Stories

Moscow, Kyiv to hold third round of talks Monday

Moscow, Kyiv to hold third round of talks Monday

5 minutes ago
 UK dockers refuse Russian oil, accuse sanction loo ..

UK dockers refuse Russian oil, accuse sanction loophole

5 minutes ago
 France accuses UK of 'lack of humanity' in aiding ..

France accuses UK of 'lack of humanity' in aiding Ukraine refugees: letter

5 minutes ago
 Russia resumes 'offensive' after Mariupol ceasefir ..

Russia resumes 'offensive' after Mariupol ceasefire: ministry

5 minutes ago
 PPP is eying on the throne of Islamabad: FM Quresh ..

PPP is eying on the throne of Islamabad: FM Qureshi

5 minutes ago
 Opposition enters in blind alley: Usman Dar

Opposition enters in blind alley: Usman Dar

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>