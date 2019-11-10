UrduPoint.com
Iran Undecided About Exit From Nonproliferation Treaty - Foreign Ministry Spokesman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 06:30 PM

Iran Undecided About Exit From Nonproliferation Treaty - Foreign Ministry Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday that Tehran has not yet decided whether to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

On Saturday, Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad said that Tehran, which is reducing its obligations under the nuclear deal after US withdrawal from it, could withdraw from the NPT as well.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has made no decision yet on leaving the NPT," Mousavi said, as quoted by the Press tv broadcaster.

The spokesman noted that Iran had developed various scenarios and will act depending on temporary requirements and measures taken by the opposite side.

