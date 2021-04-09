Iran Unlikely to Change Its Stance on In-Person Contacts With US - Russian Envoy Ulyanov

There were no face-to-face contacts between the United States and Iran in Vienna, and there are no signs that the Iranians may change their stance on this issue, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) There were no face-to-face contacts between the United States and Iran in Vienna, and there are no signs that the Iranians may change their stance on this issue, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Friday.

A new meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was held in Vienna on Friday.

"No, nothing has changed ... They are not ready for face-to-face contacts with the Americans," Ulyanov told reporters.

The Russian envoy also said that the United States has briefed JCPOA participants on its ideas regarding the potential lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions.

"The Americans conveyed to the JCPOA participants their assessments and their views on the sanctions regime and its cancellation.

But I would like it to be done in a more concrete form," Ulyanov said.

According to the diplomat, agreement on the JCPOA may be achieved by mid-May but it would not mean a return to the full implementation of the deal.

"Probably, it is still possible to reach an agreement by the end of May, preferably by mid-May. And you need to keep in mind that it is one thing to agree, and another thing is to return. The return will not be immediate, the Americans need time to lift the sanctions, and, probably, the Iranians need even more time to return to fulfilling their nuclear obligations," Ulyanov said.

Ulyanov also said that a next meeting of the JCPOA's joint commission next week is expected to be held in the face-to-face format and at the level of political directors.