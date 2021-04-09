UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Unlikely To Change Its Stance On In-Person Contacts With US - Russian Envoy Ulyanov

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:19 PM

Iran Unlikely to Change Its Stance on In-Person Contacts With US - Russian Envoy Ulyanov

There were no face-to-face contacts between the United States and Iran in Vienna, and there are no signs that the Iranians may change their stance on this issue, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) There were no face-to-face contacts between the United States and Iran in Vienna, and there are no signs that the Iranians may change their stance on this issue, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Friday.

A new meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was held in Vienna on Friday.

"No, nothing has changed ... They are not ready for face-to-face contacts with the Americans," Ulyanov told reporters.

The Russian envoy also said that the United States has briefed JCPOA participants on its ideas regarding the potential lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions.

"The Americans conveyed to the JCPOA participants their assessments and their views on the sanctions regime and its cancellation.

But I would like it to be done in a more concrete form," Ulyanov said.

According to the diplomat, agreement on the JCPOA may be achieved by mid-May but it would not mean a return to the full implementation of the deal.

"Probably, it is still possible to reach an agreement by the end of May, preferably by mid-May. And you need to keep in mind that it is one thing to agree, and another thing is to return. The return will not be immediate, the Americans need time to lift the sanctions, and, probably, the Iranians need even more time to return to fulfilling their nuclear obligations," Ulyanov said.

Ulyanov also said that a next meeting of the JCPOA's joint commission next week is expected to be held in the face-to-face format and at the level of political directors.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Vienna United States May Agreement

Recent Stories

US Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Deliveries to Drop 86 ..

1 minute ago

Prince Philip to Lie in Rest at Windsor Castle, No ..

1 minute ago

Shoigu Orders Improvements in Army Robots' Resista ..

1 minute ago

Leading Pakistani broadcaster actor and director Z ..

18 minutes ago

Leading Pakistani broadcaster actor and director Z ..

19 minutes ago

EMA probes AstraZeneca link to new blood vessel co ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.