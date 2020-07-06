UrduPoint.com
Iran Unveils Indigenous Simulator For Aircraft

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 03:45 PM

Iran Air Force on Monday unveiled an indigenous simulator system for the Russian-made Ilyushin Il-76 strategic airlifter, Tasnim news agency reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran Air Force on Monday unveiled an indigenous simulator system for the Russian-made Ilyushin Il-76 strategic airlifter, Tasnim news agency reported.

During a ceremony held in the capital Tehran on the day, Air Force Commander Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said that the Iranian air force experts are now capable of developing simulators for both military and civilian aircrafts.

Nasirzadeh also announced plans to produce a homegrown simulator system for Iran's P3F anti-submarine and maritime surveillance planes.

