UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Unveils Indigenously Produced Air Defense System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:34 PM

Iran unveils indigenously produced air defense system

Iran on Thursday unveiled a new indigenously built air defense missile system, Bavar-373

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Iran on Thursday unveiled a new indigenously built air defense missile system, Bavar-373.

The new long-range surface-to-air missile system was displayed in a ceremony held in country's capital Tehran with the presence of President Hassan Rouhani.

During his speech, Rouhani asserted that the Iranian air defense system is "stronger than Russia's S-300 and is more like Russia's S-400," according to Iranian News Agency (IRNA).

"Bavar-373, with a range of 200 kilometers [124 miles] and a height of 27 kilometers [17 miles], is known as Iranian S-300 of Russia," the news agency said.

The new system passed its tests successfully and joined Iran's air defense system on Thursday.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Tehran

Recent Stories

Candidancy application numbers prove citizens&#039 ..

36 minutes ago

Problems of farmers to be resolved on priority bas ..

1 minute ago

10-member Jirga Pakistan committee to suggest deve ..

1 minute ago

SC summons Secretary Board of Revenue in forest la ..

2 minutes ago

President Masood explores collaborations of AJK un ..

50 minutes ago

NYUAD researchers find cause for rapid melt of one ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.