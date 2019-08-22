Iran unveils indigenously produced air defense system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Iran on Thursday unveiled a new indigenously built air defense missile system, Bavar-373.

The new long-range surface-to-air missile system was displayed in a ceremony held in country's capital Tehran with the presence of President Hassan Rouhani.

During his speech, Rouhani asserted that the Iranian air defense system is "stronger than Russia's S-300 and is more like Russia's S-400," according to Iranian News Agency (IRNA).

"Bavar-373, with a range of 200 kilometers [124 miles] and a height of 27 kilometers [17 miles], is known as Iranian S-300 of Russia," the news agency said.

The new system passed its tests successfully and joined Iran's air defense system on Thursday.