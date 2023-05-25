Iran Unveils New Generation of Khorramshahr Ballistic Missile - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The Iranian Defense Ministry has unveiled the fourth generation of its Khorramshahr ballistic missile, called Kheibar, with a range of 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles), Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, the report said.

The minister noted that the missile is equipped with radar-evading technology and can pass through the enemy's air defense systems.

"We are taking steps to equip the armed forces in various areas of missiles, drones, air defense, and so on, and the unveilings will definitely continue in the future," Ashtiani was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The missile takes a short time to deploy, which makes it both a strategic and tactical weapon, the report added.