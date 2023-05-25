UrduPoint.com

Iran Unveils New Generation Of Khorramshahr Ballistic Missile - State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Iran Unveils New Generation of Khorramshahr Ballistic Missile - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The Iranian Defense Ministry has unveiled the fourth generation of its Khorramshahr ballistic missile, called Kheibar, with a range of 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles), Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, the report said.

The minister noted that the missile is equipped with radar-evading technology and can pass through the enemy's air defense systems.

"We are taking steps to equip the armed forces in various areas of missiles, drones, air defense, and so on, and the unveilings will definitely continue in the future," Ashtiani was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The missile takes a short time to deploy, which makes it both a strategic and tactical weapon, the report added.

Related Topics

Technology Weapon

Recent Stories

ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services sees highest-ever o ..

ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services sees highest-ever oversubscription for UAE Bookbu ..

29 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on government s ..

29 minutes ago
 realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C3 ..

Realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C33 (4+64)

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

2 hours ago
 Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.